Capital Guardian Trust Co. Has $35.19 Million Position in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Capital Guardian Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072,339 shares during the quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. owned 0.26% of Nielsen N.V. worth $35,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen N.V. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,309,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,061,000 after purchasing an additional 605,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 4,459.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,913,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,040,000 after buying an additional 30,235,644 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 7,579,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,928,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. in the second quarter valued at $177,700,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,997,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,129,000 after buying an additional 242,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen M. Hoguet sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $726,366.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $185,128.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $1,811,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE NLSN) traded up 0.65% on Monday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 262,651 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.99. Nielsen N.V. has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nielsen N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Nielsen N.V. from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nielsen N.V. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

