Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their buy rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) opened at 21.94 on Thursday. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $29.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

