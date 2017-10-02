Canadian Western Bank (CWB) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.06.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE CWB) traded up 1.01% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 233,725 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

