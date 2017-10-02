Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $10.32 Million in Accenture PLC (ACN) Stock

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,321,000. Accenture PLC accounts for about 1.9% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Accenture PLC by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Waldron LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 93.3% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock worth $2,634,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $140.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.12.

Accenture PLC (NYSE ACN) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.89 and its 200-day moving average is $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $138.15.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post $6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.49%.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

