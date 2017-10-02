California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of H&R Block worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block Inc. alerts:

In other H&R Block news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) opened at 26.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.55.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/california-public-employees-retirement-system-trims-holdings-in-hr-block-inc-hrb.html.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.