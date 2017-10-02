CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) versus SK Telecom Co. (SKM) Head to Head Comparison

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) and SK Telecom Co. (NYSE:SKM) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get CalAmp Corp. alerts:

SK Telecom Co. pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CalAmp Corp. does not pay a dividend. SK Telecom Co. pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CalAmp Corp. has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SK Telecom Co. has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CalAmp Corp. and SK Telecom Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp Corp. $347.32 million 2.38 $29.80 million $0.12 193.77 SK Telecom Co. $15.16 billion 1.03 $4.03 billion $2.80 8.78

SK Telecom Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CalAmp Corp.. SK Telecom Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CalAmp Corp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of SK Telecom Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of CalAmp Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SK Telecom Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp Corp. and SK Telecom Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp Corp. 14.05% 27.23% 11.58% SK Telecom Co. 11.62% 12.56% 6.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CalAmp Corp. and SK Telecom Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp Corp. 0 5 5 0 2.50 SK Telecom Co. 0 3 1 0 2.25

CalAmp Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given CalAmp Corp.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CalAmp Corp. is more favorable than SK Telecom Co..

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats SK Telecom Co. on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CalAmp Corp. Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere. The Company’s MRM and M2M solutions collect, monitor and report data and intelligence from remote and mobile assets. The Company delivers products, software services and solutions for energy, government, transportation and automotive vertical markets. The Company’s Satellite segment develops, manufactures and sells direct-broadcast satellite (DBS) outdoor customer premise equipment and whole home video networking devices enabling the delivery of digital and high definition satellite television services. Its satellite products are sold primarily to EchoStar.

SK Telecom Co. Company Profile

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications in Korea. The Company is engaged in the commercial development and implementation of wireless and fixed-line technologies and services, as well as develop its platforms, including Internet of things (IoT) solutions, lifestyle enhancement and advanced media. It operates through three segments: cellular services, which include wireless voice and data transmission services, sales of wireless devices, IoT solutions platform services and lifestyle enhancement platform services; fixed-line telecommunication services, which include fixed-line telephone services, broadband Internet services, advanced media platform services (including Internet Protocol television (IPTV)) and business communications services, and other businesses, which include its commerce business, its hardware business and other operations. Its brands include SK Telecom, T-Roaming, 7Mobile, B phone, 00700, B tv, Syrup, UO Smart Beam Laser, Astell&Kern and Nate.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.