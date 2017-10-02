CACI International, Inc. (CACI) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,751,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other CACI International news, Director Charles P. Revoile sold 750 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,884.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 400 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $669,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,596 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) opened at 139.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.13. CACI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $142.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post $6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on CACI International from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. FBR & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

