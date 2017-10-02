Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 1,580 ($21.25) to GBX 1,680 ($22.59) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.52) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Burberry Group plc from GBX 1,715 ($23.06) to GBX 1,890 ($25.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.19) price objective on shares of Burberry Group plc in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group plc in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,714.80 ($23.06).

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) opened at 1760.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,767.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,723.52. Burberry Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,342.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,879.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 7.65 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,680” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/burberry-group-plc-brby-price-target-raised-to-gbx-1680.html.

In related news, insider Christopher Bailey sold 174,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,797 ($24.17), for a total transaction of £3,127,678.50 ($4,206,130.31).

About Burberry Group plc

Burberry Group plc is a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of luxury goods. The Company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. The Company’s segments include retail/wholesale and licensing. The Retail/wholesale segment is engaged in the sale of luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees, prestige department stores globally and multi-brand specialty accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.