Buckingham Research Boosts KB Home (KBH) Price Target to $22.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price increased by Buckingham Research from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KB Home from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of KB Home (KBH) opened at 24.12 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $9,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,579,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,331,221.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

