Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,243,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.86% of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. worth $141,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBU. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 717,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,430 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 79,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Business Partners L.P. alerts:

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. from $29.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Brookfield Business Partners LP lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/brookfield-business-partners-l-p-bbu-stake-lowered-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE BBU) traded down 0.3717% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.5398. The company had a trading volume of 53,227 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.5353 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.