Brokers Issue Forecasts for Accenture PLC’s Q1 2018 Earnings (ACN)

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture PLC in a research report issued on Thursday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture PLC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture PLC from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture PLC from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Accenture PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on shares of Accenture PLC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.12.

Accenture PLC (ACN) opened at 135.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, insider Daniel T. London sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $615,664.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gianfranco Casati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,014 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,573. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron LP raised its position in shares of Accenture PLC by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture PLC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 4.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,323,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,628,000 after purchasing an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC by 23.8% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 12,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

