Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (TS) Price Target at $35.17

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Simmons reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.50 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of Tenaris (NYSE TS) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 2,057,138 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.66. Tenaris has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $37.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $47,489,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $47,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth $32,539,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,562,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,662,000 after buying an additional 386,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 14,598,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,604,000 after buying an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

