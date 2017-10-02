Brokerages Set Grainger PLC (GRI) PT at $294.17

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 294.17 ($3.90).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRI shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) price target on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Grainger PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £302.76 ($401.59).

Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) traded down 0.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 267.40. 463,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 256.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.84. Grainger PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 214.30 and a 1-year high of GBX 271.70. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.11 billion.

Grainger PLC Company Profile

Grainger plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates as a residential landlord. The Company’s segments include Residential, Development, Funds and Other. Its assets include Regulated Tenancy Portfolio, Private Rented Sector Portfolio and Development. It has a portfolio of approximately 8,610 rental homes.

