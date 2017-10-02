Brokerages Set Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Target Price at $34.67

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Golar LNG Limited from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) traded up 1.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. 1,150,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.32 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $28.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative net margin of 179.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post ($1.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 79.3% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after buying an additional 693,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG Limited by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,983,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

