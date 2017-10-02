Brokerages Set CarMax Inc (KMX) PT at $77.00

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $608,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $7,423,549.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,312.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,670 shares of company stock valued at $45,782,393. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax (KMX) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,218 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

