Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) PT at $9.71

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) traded up 1.72% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,856 shares. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company’s market capitalization is $524.10 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 276.62% and a negative net margin of 160.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $294,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,660 shares in the company, valued at $941,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 46,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

