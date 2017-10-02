Brokerages Expect PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (PNC) to Post $2.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) to announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The).

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Nomura increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 24,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $3,048,835.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,613,074.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyk Steven C. Van sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $641,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE PNC) traded up 0.32% during trading on Monday, reaching $135.20. 1,424,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $135.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average of $123.75.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management. The Company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock.

