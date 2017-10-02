Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $653.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $665.62 million and the lowest is $641.20 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $604.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $653.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.81 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Aegis lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS AG restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.53.

In other news, SVP Mary K. Stadler sold 4,451 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $471,227.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,138.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $318,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,644.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,522,510. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 21,803 shares during the period. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 117,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) traded down 1.13% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. 165,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.84. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $109.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Kansas City Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $653.56 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/brokerages-expect-kansas-city-southern-ksu-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-653-56-million.html.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KCS) is a holding company. The Company has domestic and international rail operations in North America that are focused on the north/south freight corridor connecting commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with industrial cities in Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR) and Kansas City Southern de Mexico, SA de C.V.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.