Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.59. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US Inc. alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,513.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 61.66 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/brokerages-anticipate-t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-will-announce-earnings-of-0-43-per-share.html.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.