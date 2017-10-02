Brokerages Anticipate Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) will report ($2.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kite Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.02) and the lowest is ($2.26). Kite Pharma posted earnings of ($1.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($8.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.36) to ($8.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($7.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($3.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kite Pharma.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.56% and a negative net margin of 1,117.44%. Kite Pharma’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on KITE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kite Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price objective on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

In other news, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,689,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy L. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $1,292,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,785 shares of company stock worth $27,323,220 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kite Pharma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kite Pharma by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Pharma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kite Pharma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Kite Pharma by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kite Pharma (KITE) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,885 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. Kite Pharma has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $10.29 billion.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

