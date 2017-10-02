Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE BRX) traded down 0.16% during trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. 2,406,223 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.54. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 15,600 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,017.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schreiber acquired 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,618,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,341,000 after buying an additional 908,572 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 419,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 598,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 206,685 shares during the period.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

