Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC Purchases 220 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $420,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,728,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 236,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS) opened at 51.76 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

