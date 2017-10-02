Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 13,201 Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celgene Corporation were worth $7,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Corporation by 12,913.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,074 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,490,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,601,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after buying an additional 892,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,473,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,668,000 after buying an additional 723,844 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celgene Corporation by 15.7% in the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,231,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,911,000 after buying an additional 710,584 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene Corporation (CELG) opened at 145.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.89. Celgene Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.81.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Celgene Corporation’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. BTIG Research downgraded Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.93 to $131.70 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Vetr raised Celgene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.32 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $150.00 price objective on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 target price on Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $2,415,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,286,027.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,259. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

