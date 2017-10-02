Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,423 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $61,268.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) opened at 12.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $12.82.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $195.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

Valley National Bancorp is the bank holding company for Valley National Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of commercial, retail, insurance and wealth management financial services products. The Company’s segments include Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments.

