Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Raymond James Financial worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,139,000 after buying an additional 319,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 3,818.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 44.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,172 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,605,000 after acquiring an additional 642,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial Inc. alerts:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE RJF) opened at 84.33 on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Raymond James Financial’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post $5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $331,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,201.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $2,744,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Raymond James Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $82.50) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

WARNING: “Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-sells-2283-shares-of-raymond-james-financial-inc-rjf.html.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.