BR-DEBT STRAT F (DSU) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BR-DEBT STRAT F (NYSE:DSU) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BR-DEBT STRAT F were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BR-DEBT STRAT F by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BR-DEBT STRAT F by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 57,019 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BR-DEBT STRAT F by 1.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 127,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BR-DEBT STRAT F by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BR-DEBT STRAT F by 93.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BR-DEBT STRAT F alerts:

In related news, insider James Keenan acquired 10,000 shares of BR-DEBT STRAT F stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,539.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BR-DEBT STRAT F (DSU) Shares Sold by First City Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/br-debt-strat-f-dsu-shares-sold-by-first-city-capital-management-inc.html.

BR-DEBT STRAT F (DSU) traded down 0.17% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. BR-DEBT STRAT F has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BR-DEBT STRAT F Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of the United States companies’ debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services or unrated debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for BR-DEBT STRAT F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BR-DEBT STRAT F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.