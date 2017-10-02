BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BERY. BidaskClub lowered shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of BPC Acquisition Corp in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BPC Acquisition Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Get BPC Acquisition Corp alerts:

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE BERY) opened at 56.65 on Monday. BPC Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.73.

BPC Acquisition Corp (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. BPC Acquisition Corp had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BPC Acquisition Corp will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BPC Acquisition Corp (BERY) Earns “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/bpc-acquisition-corp-bery-earns-buy-rating-from-suntrust-banks-inc.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BPC Acquisition Corp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BPC Acquisition Corp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BPC Acquisition Corp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in BPC Acquisition Corp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPC Acquisition Corp Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc, formerly Berry Plastics Group, Inc, is a provider of value-added plastic consumer packaging, non-woven specialty materials and engineered materials. The Company offers products, such as closures, prescription vials, specialty films, adhesives, nonwovens, drink cups, containers and bottles.

Receive News & Ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BPC Acquisition Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.