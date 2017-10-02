BP plc (BP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.13) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG set a GBX 525 ($7.06) target price on BP plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 675 ($9.08) target price on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.93) price target on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co dropped their price target on shares of BP plc from GBX 530 ($7.13) to GBX 500 ($6.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 510.14 ($6.86).

Shares of BP plc (BP) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 478.40. 9,012,981 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 449.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 455.83. BP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 432.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 521.20. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 94.18 billion.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £310.80 ($417.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

