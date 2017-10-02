Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) & Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Financial Analysis

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation $8.71 billion 4.60 $2.31 billion $0.58 50.29 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $3.23 billion 7.15 $1.05 billion $3.30 33.12

Boston Scientific Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 9.04% 23.62% 9.01% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 22.16% 27.17% 15.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 4 12 0 2.75 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0 5 14 1 2.80

Boston Scientific Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $30.19, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a consensus target price of $120.05, suggesting a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is more favorable than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Boston Scientific Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology. It operates in three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management and MedSurg. Its Cardiovascular segment consists of Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions businesses. Rhythm Management consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management and Electrophysiology businesses. MedSurg consists of Endoscopy, Urology and Pelvic Health, and Neuromodulation businesses. Its Interventional Cardiology product offerings include balloon catheters, rotational atherectomy systems, guide wires, guide catheters and embolic protection devices and diagnostic catheters used in percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) procedures.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient’s cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. It is developing products, such as the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra System and Edwards SAPIEN XT transcatheter heart valve, among others. Its Transcatheter Heart Valve Therapy and Surgical Heart Valve Therapy products are manufactured in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland. Critical Care products are manufactured in its facilities located in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

