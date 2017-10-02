Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Legg Mason in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Legg Mason by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE LM) traded down 1.30% on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,629 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. Legg Mason, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $42.08.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Legg Mason, Inc. will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

