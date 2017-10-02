Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,986 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,170 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter worth $120,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) traded up 0.47% on Monday, hitting $13.76. 1,819,989 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.63. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. cut Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

About Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA

Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies.

