Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Yandex N.V. (YNDX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex N.V. were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yandex N.V. by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. in the first quarter valued at $166,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Yandex N.V. in the first quarter valued at $249,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YNDX. TheStreet upgraded Yandex N.V. from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Renaissance Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 target price (up from $17.20) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a report on Friday, July 14th. VTB Capital raised Yandex N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.30 price target on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Yandex N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ YNDX) traded up 0.36% during trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,437 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Yandex N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter. Yandex N.V. had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yandex N.V. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. is an Internet and technology company, and operates Internet search engine. The Company’s segments include Search and Portal, E-commerce, Taxi, Classifieds and Experimental businesses. The Company’s Search and Portal segment offers a range of services in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, among which are search, location-based, personalized and mobile services, that enable the Company’s users to find relevant and objective information to communicate and connect over the Internet, from both their desktops and mobile devices.

