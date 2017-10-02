BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Position Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653,574 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises 6.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of BorgWarner worth $112,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,047 shares. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.92%.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $501,539.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $134,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

