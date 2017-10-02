BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on BOK Financial Corporation from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial Corporation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) opened at 89.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.70. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.01.

BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. BOK Financial Corporation had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $387.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post $5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $44,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Kymes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $255,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,072.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation during the first quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers full service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona and Kansas/Missouri. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management and Other.

