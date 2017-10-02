Boeing Company (The) (BA) Holdings Reduced by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing Company (The) were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE BA) opened at 254.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.32 and its 200-day moving average is $202.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.21. Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $259.30.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Downey sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $32,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $13,837,779.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 127,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,831.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vetr downgraded Boeing Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.32.

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

