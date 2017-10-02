Boeing Company (The) (BA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vetr raised shares of Boeing Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.33 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boeing Company (The) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.32.

Boeing Company (NYSE BA) traded up 0.70% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,685,053 shares. Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $131.39 and a 12-month high of $259.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.40. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 billion. Boeing Company (The) had a return on equity of 2,185.10% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Company will post $10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing Company (The) news, Chairman Dennis A. Muilenburg sold 56,838 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $13,837,779.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,108,831.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,757 shares of Boeing Company (The) stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.42, for a total transaction of $4,848,762.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,351,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,814. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 7,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 7.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Company (The) by 438.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing Company (The) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing Company (The)

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

