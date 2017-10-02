BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) Holdings Trimmed by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lowered its stake in BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,146 shares during the period. BMC Stock Holdings accounts for approximately 2.7% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.67% of BMC Stock Holdings worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings by 2,853.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter worth about $276,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMCH. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. FBR & Co cut their price objective on BMC Stock Holdings from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on BMC Stock Holdings from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 12,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $266,745.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,449.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 20,000 shares of BMC Stock Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $404,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) traded down 0.585% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.225. 206,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.852 and a beta of 1.49.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BMC Stock Holdings had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $886.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. BMC Stock Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

