BlackRock Inc. Sells 463,551 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 463,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.11% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $312,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,154,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 257,994 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 86.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,136,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) opened at 10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70 and a beta of 0.96. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

In other news, CEO T Wilson Eglin sold 24,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $237,107.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,251 shares in the company, valued at $21,810,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of equity and debt investments in single-tenant commercial properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had equity ownership interests in approximately 195 consolidated real estate properties, located in 40 states and containing an aggregate of approximately 43.3 million square feet of space, approximately 96.0% of which was leased.

