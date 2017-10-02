BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) & PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Financial Survey

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -5.04% 7.20% 4.51% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 73.28% 7.26% 4.15%

Risk and Volatility

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.67%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is more favorable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -107.14 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital N/A N/A N/A $1.46 9.92

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation pays out -1,028.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries. The Company’s investments are in senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated loans to the United States private and certain public middle-market companies. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. It provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (senior notes, second lien, mezzanine, private high yield debt, and preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

