Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their hold rating on shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.25.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) opened at 87.80 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post $2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $351,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,725,496.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $93,681.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,752 shares of company stock worth $1,771,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 145,653.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,239,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,020,000 after acquiring an additional 205,672 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 787.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,144,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,492 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,258,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,194,000 after purchasing an additional 197,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 37.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,587,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,159,000 after purchasing an additional 428,948 shares in the last quarter.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a cloud software company. The Company offers a range of cloud and on-premise solutions, as well as a resource network that empowers and connects organizations of all sizes. Its segments include the General Markets Business Unit (the GMBU), the Enterprise Customer Business Unit (the ECBU) and the International Business Unit (the IBU).

