Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Synopsys worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/black-creek-investment-management-inc-sells-700-shares-of-synopsys-inc-snps.html.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ SNPS) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.07. 439,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.00. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.22 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.37%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,533,247.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,423.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.