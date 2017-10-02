Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Biopharmx Corp earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7047630373671 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) traded up 2.448% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.293. 129,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Biopharmx Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $23.34 million.

Biopharmx Corp (NASDAQ:BPMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Biopharmx Corp had a negative net margin of 28,405.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,847.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Biopharmx Corp will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Biopharmx Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Franklin Resources Inc acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Biopharmx Corp Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

