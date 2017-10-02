Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bio-Path Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.2823304718328 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BPTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path Holdings in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Path Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) opened at 0.36 on Monday. Bio-Path Holdings has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s market cap is $36.02 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings will post ($0.08) EPS for the current year.

Bio-Path Holdings Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company. The Company utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, a deoxyribonucleic acid backbone modification.

