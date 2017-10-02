BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 562.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,525 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BGC Partners worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,346,000 after acquiring an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 66,726.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,384,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362,966 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 247.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,921,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BGC Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,885,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in BGC Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,409,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) opened at 14.5891 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.0799 and a beta of 1.31.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

