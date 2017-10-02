Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 4,000. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC traded as high as GBX 3,819 ($50.66) and last traded at GBX 3,762 ($49.90), with a volume of 704,380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,717 ($49.30).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKG. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,604 ($47.80) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,390 ($58.23) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,958 ($52.50) target price on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 3,530 ($46.82) to GBX 3,600 ($47.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 3,481 ($46.17) to GBX 3,789 ($50.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,616 ($47.96).

In other Berkeley Group Holdings PLC news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 500,000 shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($47.42), for a total value of £17,875,000 ($23,710,041.12). Also, insider Glyn Barker sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($47.43), for a total value of £32,184 ($42,690.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,624.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,337.89. The firm’s market cap is GBX 5.17 billion.

About Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

