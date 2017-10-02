Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $338,000 in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 24,650.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,850 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,113,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,483,000 after acquiring an additional 532,501 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,147,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,948,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,428,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,657,000 after acquiring an additional 296,857 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VSAT. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 target price on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

In other ViaSat news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $46,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.78 per share, with a total value of $59,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,850 shares of company stock worth $9,247,509. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) opened at 64.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 278.44 and a beta of 0.71. ViaSat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.75 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.21%. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

