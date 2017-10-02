Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $330,000 in ILG Inc. (ILG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ILG Inc. (NASDAQ:ILG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ILG by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ILG by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ILG by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in ILG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ILG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

ILG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

ILG Inc. (NASDAQ ILG) opened at 26.73 on Monday. ILG Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ILG had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. ILG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ILG Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ILG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

