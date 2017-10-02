Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dana by 15.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 70.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana Incorporated alerts:

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) opened at 27.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/bayesian-capital-management-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-dana-incorporated-dan.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. BidaskClub raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a global provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.