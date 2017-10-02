Bayer Motoren Werk (BAMXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer Motoren Werk (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, DZ Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Motoren Werk in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Bayer Motoren Werk (BAMXY) remained flat at $24.54 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. Bayer Motoren Werk has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $36.83.
Bayer Motoren Werk Company Profile
