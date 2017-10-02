Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Holdings Cut by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) traded up 0.709% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.195. 338,429 shares of the stock traded hands. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.346 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.98.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $583,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $555,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,859.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

